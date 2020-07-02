Buchanan County Conservation will host a young families canoe float from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 11, for families with children ages 1-8 years old. Cost is $15 per family.
Participants will meet at Knott’s Landing (Access #159 by the Hwy 150 bridge in Independence) to Three Elms Access (Access #158 across from the Independence Parks & Rec Softball Complex). If river levels are too high, a paddle will be held at Fontana Lake, Hazleton.
The float will be traveling 1½ miles with scavenger hunts, wading and sandbar exploration.
Mesh collecting bags, life jackets, paddles and canoes will be available. Participants are responsible for water, snacks, sunscreen and insect repellant. Register online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Events tab.