In the “Fundraising Horse Show Coming July 31” article in the July 23 issue of the Cedar Valley Times, two corrections need to be made. Currently, Custom Builders in Tipton has not been hired, but has been working with the committee on ideas for the project. They have a CAD that would allow for 48 box stalls in the existing barn, an additional 50 stalls would be needed to accommodate the total of 100 that exist today. The group will continue to explore options and will work with the Fair Board to find the best solution in the most cost effective way.
