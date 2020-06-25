In the June 23 issue of the Vinton Eagle in the article “A hero’s 75-year wait comes to an end”, a section of the article states Sergeant John Gualtier was permitted to carry a gun and knife as a combat medic. The sentence should have read Gualtier was NOT permitted to carry arms. Later in the article, Dale Henry was misidentified and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8884. Vinton Newspapers appreciate our readership informing us of these errors and they have been corrected online.
