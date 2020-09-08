In the September 4 issue of the Cedar Valley featuring a piece on the race car designed by Shadoe Vogt to honor Virginia Gay Hospital staff, Taylor Vogt was quote in the article as saying the design was "entertaining". Vogt would like to state that she found the tribute "humbling and grateful for the design."
