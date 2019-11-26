DENVER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity girls basketball team won a nail biter against Denver on the road Monday night in a North Iowa Cedar League showdown.
The Cougars had a 23-8 lead at halftime, but the Cyclones outscored them 30-17 in the second half. However, it would not be enough for Denver as Sumner-Fredericksburg won a narrow 40-38 victory.
Cougars junior Tiffany Beyer scored 11 points, including a three-point shot at the buzzer to clinch the win.
“We led the whole game until the last 12 seconds and Denver drove down the lane and hit the bucket to go up by one,” said Cougars head coach Kevin Bergman. “Kylee Jordan got the ball and advanced to the three-point line and hit Tiffany Beyer for the game-winning three-pointer in the corner at the buzzer. We played great defense in the first half, holding them to just eight points. [In the] second half, they made some three-pointers to get back in the game.”
Jordan, Beyer, Landree Kobliska, Abby Meyer and Cassidy Pagel started the game for Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Besides leading the team with 11 points, Beyer also had three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one foul.
Jordan led the team with seven rebounds and two steals, while also recording two assists.
Pagel led the team with three assists; and also had nine points, six rebounds and one steal.
Morgan Brandt came off the bench to score eight points and pick up six rebounds.
Sumner-Fredericksburg was 17-for-46 on field goal attempts and 3-for-10 on three-point attempts. The Cougars had a total of 10 team fouls in their win.
The Cougars are now 1-0 in conference play and 2-0 overall. The Cyclones are 0-1 in conference play and 0-2 overall.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will play Maquoketa Valley at Coe College on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Scoring by quarter
DEN – 6 | 2 | 13 | 17 – 38
SF – 11 | 12 | 6 | 11 – 40