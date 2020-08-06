VINTON - A special meeting of the Vinton city council was held Tuesday evening to name an interim city clerk.
It became necessary to fill the position after Cindy Michael, current Vinton city clerk, announced her retirement last week.
Michael’s last day at city hall is Tuesday, August 11. She has been the Vinton city clerk for the past 20 years.
Per Iowa statute, council members needed to name an interim clerk to be effective at the time of Michael’s departure. “The city much have a clerk,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told council members.
At this time, Ward is the only person qualified to be able to serve as the city’s interim clerk. All six council members were present at the meeting and cast a ‘yes’ vote for Ward to fill the seat until the replacement could be found.
Vinton Mayor Bud Maynard gave the oath of office to Ward following the decision. By completing that step Tuesday evening, Ward will be able to take care of business upon Michael’s departure next week.
The city will be posting the open position. “I would like to see us get that position filled by early September,” Maynard said Tuesday evening.
After appointing Ward as the interim clerk, the council discussed the matter of compensation for filling the role.
“Chris and I discussed compensation when I spoke to him last week,” Maynard told council members.
“We agreed that he would receive compensation equal to 10% of his current salary for the time that he is doing double duty,” Maynard told the council.
Council member Tami Stark moved to amend that figure before it was called for a vote.
“I prefer that we move that up to 15%,” Stark said. “That office is already short handed.”
She added that in most cases a new hire would have a chance to work with the individual who is leaving.
“There will also be the time frame for training along with everything else that is going on in the city right now,” Stark said. “The job is more than just watching the phone.”
While Michael’s title was city clerk, in addition to those duties, she also attended all the meeting of the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU). In that capacity she took care of the financial reporting as well as publication of the minutes from those monthly meetings.
Tom Richtsmeier, VMEU manager, was also in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
Considering the work done for the utility, “VMEU would be agreeable to pay half of the salary increase of the interim period,” Richtsmeier told the council.
“Thank you for that offer,” Maynard told him.
Ward’s appointment as interim clerk comes at a busy time for the city.
At the last council meeting, the bid was accepted for the several street projects around the community. The city’s taking ownership of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) from the Iowa Board of Regents is expected to happen by month’s end. Along with that will be the transfer of the property to Hobart Historic Restoration PM LLC.
The city’s growth also includes the future construction of the the new emergency services.
Discussing the transition with Ward Wednesday he agreed it will be a very busy time in the city during the coming weeks and months.
“These are going to be some really big shoes to fill,” he said of taking over Michael’s role until a new city clerk could be hired.