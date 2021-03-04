VINTON - With an eye on public safety, the Vinton city council approved a proposal from Frontline Warning systems for an upgrade to the city's emergency siren system.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, shared with council members that he city's current system, as well as sirens throughout Benton County, were in need of an update and upgrade.
"At the end of June, the Duane Arnold Energy Center (DAEC) radio frequency that is used by the county wide signal will be going offline," Ward explained. "The City of Vinton has a proposal for the upgrade of the sirens as well as performing the change to the radio frequency to the sirens."
The proposal, from Frontline Warning Systems, is a cost of $15,818 but would cover the cost of upgrading all four of the city's sirens. "Funds to cover the costs would come from the city's emergency fund and you do have money in the current budget to cover this cost," Ward told those present at the meeting.
Scott Hanson, Benton County Emergency management Coordinator, was present at the meeting. "I can vouch for Frontline," Hanson told the council. "Duane Arnold purchased their siren system from the Frontline." He added that maintenance work was also done by the company.
However, not only does the city's sirens need an update, but the frequency currently used will also need to be updated.
"If you (the city) decided go with the frequency used by county fire we would already have that frequency," Hanson explained. If Vinton officials decided to go with a different frequency, "you would need to let us know so we can program that at the Benton County Sheriff's office."
Vinton Police Chief Ted Paxton agreed with Hanson that it made sense for the City's frequency to align with other services throughout the county.
In other business:
- Council members approved some additional appointments to city boards/commissions during last week's meeting. Those appointments included council members Nate Edwards and Andrew Elwick to the building and Housing board of appeals for a term ending December 31, 2024; Andrew Elwick to Vinton Unlimited's Board of Directors; Ron Hessenius to Rural Fire Advisory Board for a term ending December 31, 2023 and Nate Edwards to Benton County Community Foundation for a term ending December 31, 2023.
- During the administrator's report, Ward stated that the city's Planning and Zoning commission would be meeting in the coming weeks. "We have a number of people who are wanting to get started billing, so the P&Z commission will be meeting to review requests," he said.
-Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, also shared some updates during her report to the council. "Our new phone system through iVinton is getting installed." With that the city office will have a new voice prompt service that residents can use when calling city hall. She also reminded the council members that there was a work session scheduled for the coming week to for continued work on the city's budget for the coming fiscal year. The budget needs to be get completed so a mandated public hearing can be held before the budget is certified in April.