VINTON – One of the hangars at the Vinton Memorial Airport is a getting a mini facelift following a yes vote by the Vinton city council last week.
With all members voting yes, the council approved a motion to use a grant award of $68,000 from the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) to purchase new doors for the hangar.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, reminded council members that during a budget workshop in 2015, Airport Commission members voiced a safety concern regarding the doors on one of the hangars. “The mechanism was installed in the 1960s and was rusting. The City of Vinton applied for a grant for a replacement door with the IDOT,” Ward wrote in a memo to council members.
During the past year, the City was awarded a grant totaling $68,000 to replace the doors.
With receipt of the grant, the Airport Commission began work getting cost estimates for the replacement. Ward explained that since work started on getting quotes, one of the doors at the hangar failed. “The Airport Commission has received a quote for the repair and replacement of the door,” Ward told the council. “The quote is from Midland Door Solution of West Fargo, North Dakota. In this quote just about everything is included except for the electrical work for the project.”
The estimated cost for the replacement of the doors is $43,140. This is under the amount of the $68,000 grant received from the IDOT. “This is well under the amount that was awarded and would be covered by the grant,” Ward added. “The Commission would still have to get quotes for the electrical work to be performed, however, this would also be covered by the grant.”
In other business:
-Approval was given to move forward to a change in the dental policy offered to city employees.
The City was presented options for a change in the providers for the dental insurance. The change would be from Sun Life Financial to Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The change would increase the maximum annual benefit from $1,000 to $2,000 per person. However, the age for the maximum orthodontics would decrease for dependents from 26 to 19. Council members were told that if the city decided to switch to the Wellmark plan, the cost would decrease by 1.91 percent. Everything else about the dental plan would remain the same.
Ward reminded the council that for the upcoming year, the City of Vinton had budgeted an increase for seven percent to the health insurance cost. “If the City Council decides to go with the changes to the dental plan there would be a decrease of almost 2% and will provide more of an annual benefit for the employees,” Ward said. “This is a win-win for both the taxpayers and for the employees.”