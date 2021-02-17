VINTON - Seeking applicants for appointment to fill the 4th Ward seat of the Vinton City Council.
With two options available to fill the seat after the death of Nathan Hesson last month, council members decided at the first February council meeting to make an appointment to fill the seat.
The second option to fill the seat would have been a special election. Council members made the decision to go the route of the appointment, as a special election would cost $3,000 and the seat could be filled sooner.
Anyone living in the 4th Ward what is interested in serving on the council may attend the next council meeting, Thursday, February 25, or by contacting Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, or any of the council members.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, and Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, reminded those present at the meeting that discussions of the applicants would be done during the open meeting and the decision made on a roll call vote.
"The new council member would be appointed and sworn in during the March 11th council meeting," Ward told the council.
Ward added he had been contacted by some residents who had questions and were interested in serving on the council.
However, there is the possibility that the city may still need to have a special election.
If within 14 days after the appointment is made, a petition could be filed with the Vinton City Clerk to request a special election to fill the vacancy. The appointment to fill the seat would be until the next election, while a special election would have the individual fill the role until the original term was set to expire.
"The number of signatures of eligible electors necessary to file said petition shall be at least 200 signatures or at least the number of signatures equal to 15% of the voters who voted for candidates for the office at the preceding regular election at which the office was listed on the ballot, whichever number if fewer," Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, shared with council members.
In other business:
- Approval was given for the second reimbursement from funding received from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The grant and forgivable loan from the State of Iowa to the city of Vinton is to assist in the development of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School Campus.
Council approved the request for $79,232.50 for a grant reimbursement and a forgivable loan reimbursement of $33,350.
Ward explained that after the City approves the request, paperwork is then submitted to the IEDA from reimbursement of the funds. "This would take usually a few weeks after approval by City Council," Ward stated in memo to the council. "This will show funds as an expense out however, there will be a reimbursement back to revenues. This will not affect the overall budget of the City of Vinton when it is all said and done."
- With news of grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, council members approved a motion to enter into an engineering agreement with Clapsaddle Garbers Associates Inc. (CGA) for engineering and grant services for the capital improvement project.
The Vinton Memorial Airport was awarded the grant for the rehabilitation of the 9/27 runway. Receiving the council's approval for the agreement, allows for the project to begin this year. "The amount for the grant is included in the upcoming year's budget," Ward told the council.
He further explained that that impact to the City of Vinton would be to continue with the project and the grant. The FAA grant will cover 90% of the cost of the project. The engineering services agreement with CGA is $65,772 for the project. With the grant, that would bring the city's share down to a total of $6,577.20."