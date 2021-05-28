VINTON — The lack of any activity at the Iowa Braille Sight and Saving School (IBSSS) steam plant put that property back on Thursday’s agenda of the Vinton city council.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, and Blake Hanson, Vinton building inspector and code enforcement officer, shared that Matt Kindl, owner of the property on W 8th Street, has not yet filed and gotten a building permit for the location.
During a discussion at the first May council meeting, Kindl was given the nod to start work on fixing on the property.
At that meeting he was told that he needed a time line for the scope of work that he planned to get done in the next six months when he applied for the building permit.
“He agreed that his first steps were going to be close that building up and get the surrounding property cleaned up,” Tami Stark, council member, said. “My understanding was that he had six months from when he got his permit.”
Other council members shared that Kindl agreed to getting the timeline submitted and having the clean up and securing of the building site done by Thanksgiving.
“He can’t do anything until he gets a permit,” Ron Hessenius, council member, stated. “That includes any demolition at the site as well.
Hanson confirmed that city code states that a permit must be applied for before any demolition can be done.
“Before I can issue a permit for demolition there has to be a plan in place,” Hanson added. “I can’t just give a permit without knowing what is going to be happening.”
Ward was directed to reach out to Kindl and advise him that a building permit needs to be obtained before any demolition work can begin.
In other business:
-Council members approved a resolution authorizing a property lien for a residence on D Avenue.
Hanson explained that the city had over $2,500 in unpaid utilities and other charges against the property.
“Both the owners are deceased and the bank has this property,” he explained. In order for the city to be paid, the lien needed to be placed against the property.
“Is this something we need to do for other properties around the community,” Stark asked Melissa Schwan, city clerk, and Ward.
Both said that yes there were other properties in town that would need to have a similar resolution for property liens.
- Following a public hearing, the council approved a resolution for a budget amendment of the current fiscal year.
“We try not have to an amendment,” Ward told the council. “But we had some unexpected events this past year.
“There was money coming and going out with the Braille school and grants related to the pandemic. No one could plan for federal monies that would need to be budgeted.”
“This will need to be submitted to the State by the end of the month,” Schwan shared with the council. “With this approved, I will go to the courthouse tomorrow to get it certified so it can be submitted.”
-Two additional pay requests were approved by resolution for reimbursements to Vinton Braille School LLC.
During the calendar year the City of Vinton was awarded two $1,000,000 from the State of Iowa for work at the IBSSS grounds.
Monies are paid to Vinton Braille School LLC from the Iowa Vacant Building Rehabilitation Fund and the Iowa Vacant Building Demolition Fund Grant.
Ward reminded the council that work is inspected by and must be deemed acceptable before any funds are paid.
Invoices approved for payment Thursday totaled over $147,000.
Work included repairs to the heating and cooling system, the swimming pool, demolition of the geothermal pump at Rice Hall and work at the Old Hospital.