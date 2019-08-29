After a break to stretch, the Oelwein City Council returned from adjourning their regular meeting on Monday, to begin a work session on proposed repaving projects for Outer Road/Sixth Street NE, and Q Avenue/Sixth Avenue SW south of 10th Street SW.
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz discussed planned projects with council members and answered questions, beginning with the Outer Road paving.
At a previous work session on the Outer Road project, a 4-inch asphalt pavement was the engineer’s recommendation for the road surface. There had been discussion at that time among council members and residents attending the session as to whether a 4-inch surface would sustain the amount of traffic and heavy farm equipment/trucks the road sees.
Although there was discussion on possibly adding two more inches of depth to the asphalt surface, the assessments handed down for property owners along the route were based on the 4-inch surface and a project estimate of about $75,000 for the city’s share.
At the Aug. 26 session, Fantz told the Council that asphalt tends to fail from the bottom up, so adding one-third more will get more long-term value out of the road. He also said they wouldn’t be able to raise the road on Sixth Street because it could cause new flooding where there was proper drainage before. Fantz said it could be possible to add a culvert under the road at the lowest point and then the road could be brought up where it has had wash out issues.
Fantz said the project would be scheduled to start next spring.
Council members expressed “sticker shock” when they saw that the city would have to come up with $140,000, a significant increase from the original estimate of around $75,000. Fantz said he wouldn’t expect the cost to come in at any less when one is trying to predict the future and material/construction costs for next year.
Councilman Matt Derifield asked when it was decided to go with the 6-inch depth over the 4-inch original plan. He said he did not think that decision was made at the last work session, although it was talked about.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said he took the previous conversation to mean that the Council was in favor of the thicker asphalt and that is why the preliminary assessment schedule before them is higher.
“Roads are a usable commodity,” Fantz said. Eventually in 40 years, you use them up. With reasonable certainty I can tell you, you will get added years of value by adding the two inches.”
Councilman Matt Weber expressed disappointment.
“The question (at the previous meeting) did not include a brand new assessment that is twice what citizens are expecting,” Weber said. “I will not do that to the citizens in my Ward.”
By the same token, Weber added that if something is not done with the road (Outer Road), it’s not going to get any better.
Fantz said he was willing to come back for another work session but due to the size of the project and the fact that the county is doing a $7 million bond, the decision on Outer Road needs to be set in September to make the January project deadline.
“I would have to recommend to the Board (Supervisors) to pull the project if we can’t make the deadline,” Fantz said.
“I can’t say yes to move forward on this and have residents no know what’s coming,” Weber said.
The group went on to talk about the Q Avenue/Sixth Avenue SW resurfacing project.
“This is a significantly different design to this project,” Fantz said. He explained the work would involve milling up the current road and adding four inches of asphalt to that to get a nice surfaced road for relatively high traffic.
“Similar road projects in the county are Golden Road near Elgin and Cornhill Road between Fayette and Wadena,” he said, adding that both of those roads are very sustainable with no cracks in them.
Fantz said he expects the Q Avenue project will see a large number of big contractors bidding on it. The estimated cost is $125,000 with the city responsible for half.
The Council agreed to put the Q Avenue project on the Sept. 9 agenda for a vote. Another work session will be held on the Outer Road/Sixth Street NE project following the Sept. 9 Council meeting, before placing that project on the agenda for the Sept. 23 meeting.