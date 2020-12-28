VINTON — The old steam plant at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) has been a topic of discussion by the Vinton city council for the past five years.
Because of the run down condition of the site, during those years Vinton city staff had been in contact with former owners about boarding up the building and putting up a fence for safety reasons.
Earlier this month, the council discussed the possibility of installing a fence and assessing the cost of the project to the current property owner.
However, during the second December council meeting Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that the city had been advised against taking such action.
“I contacted Bill Sueppel, (attorney for the city) about the fence that the City Council was taking bids for at the old steam plant located on 8th Street and I Avenue,” Ward wrote in a memo to the council members. “Mr. Sueppel recommends that the City Council does not put up the fence on the property. The reason for this is once the City of Vinton does this the City of Vinton becomes legally responsible for everything that occurs on that property from that point forward.”
Before seeking bids for the fence, the property owner had been cited and municipal charges filed because of the lack of compliance. Ward reminded council members that the former owner had been found in contempt of court for not complying with the court order, but also that the property had recently exchanged hands.
Ward further stated that Sueppel recommended that City Staff find out who the new property owner was and inform the new owners “that they have 30 days to erect a fence around the property. That way the new owners will continue to be responsible and not the City of Vinton for the safety of the property.”
Andrew Elwick, council member, asked what steps the City could take if contacting the former owner hadn’t worked to clean up the location.
Ward stated that with the expansion of Vinton’s urban renewal area, there were some new tools and “money that we didn’t have five years ago.” One such tool would be for the City to condemn the property and take ownership to have it cleaned up.
“Ideally, I don’t want to spend any city funds on this,” Tami Stark, city council member stated. “But I do believe that we need to keep the pressure on for the new owner to get the location cleaned up.”
Elwick agreed that something needs to be done, “it seems like we are going in a circle.” He asked Ward that once the new owner is located, could the individual be invited to a meeting to meet with the council. Ward stated that he could make that offer to the new owner.
“We’ve been working on this for five years,” Brian Parr, council member, said. “What have we spent on legal fees to get this cleaned up. I’m for condemning the property so we can get this cleaned up.”
Stark asked Ward and Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, to put the item on the next council agenda “so we can get updates.”
In other business
-Council members approved payment of an invoice to Shive Hattery for the Community Wellness Center project. Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks and Rec Dept Director, told council members that the first invoice covered the survey that was prepared and returned about the need of new facility.
“The Vinton-Shellsburg school district is splitting the $15,000 cost of the work with the City,” Boggess had shared at an earlier meeting.
The prepared survey was returned by 1000 people “with 92% of those people living locally,” Boggess stated. “Myself and Kyle Koeppen, Vinton-Shellsburg Community School superintendent, have seen the preliminary results of that survey, but I’ll have the full results and will bring to a council meeting to share with you.”
The invoice presented for payment at the meeting was $8,217.52. “The school district will be paying $7,500 of this bill and the City will responsible for the remaining $717.52,” he added.
Invoices were also approved for payment for the new splashpad at Kiwanis Park and the South Trail improvement project around the Anderson addition south of Vinton Shellsburg high school.
- A motion was made and seconded for the City of Vinton to again hire Clapsaddle-Garber Associates (CGA), Marshalltown, as the city’s engineer for the Vinton Memorial Airport.
CGA has been the city’s engineer in the past for the airport. When the current contract was set to expire, Ward and Schwan were directed to advertise to see if a new engineer could be found.
“There are few firms in the state that actually work with airports,” Ward told the council. In fact, GSA was the only firm to return a proposal.
Ward reminded council members that in order to receive any federal funds to complete projects at the airport, the City must have an engineer. Currently there is one proposed project at the airport for the repairs on one of the runways. The project would only involved part of the one runway and the grant application is for $245,000.