With the current pandemic issues governing most city activities, the Oelwein City Council will be discussing yet another concern that is hampering regular duties at tonight’s proceedings in the Oelwein Community Plaza.
The city’s rental inspection program has been halted since spring and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger has not considered sending staff into homes to resume the program at this time. He has been researching towns that have put similar programs on pause, noting that Charles City, Hampton and Grinnell are not going into homes. Iowa City is social distancing their inspections.
Mulfinger feels sending staff into homes for inspections could be difficult at this time. In his memo to the Council, he wrote it was never an intention to stop rental inspections and realizes the momentum that helped improve homes in Oelwein has been placed on pause. His solution is to ramp up code enforcement for now and then resume inspections next year or when the pandemic has subsided.
Oelwein may be eligible for relief from the state from COVID-19 expenditures. The Council is expected to approve a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund.
The Council is also expected to approve the Oelwein Fire Department’s annual “Fill The Boot” campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, scheduled at the Intersection of First Avenue and East Charles on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29.
In the Library Board of Trustees report, the board has decided to maintain the current restricted services and hours through the month of September. Library Director Susan Macken will contact School Superintendent Josh Ehn to see if there is a need for families who do not have Internet at home but have opted for online classes to utilize the meeting room, tables and library Internet to do schoolwork. Friends of the Library reported the semi-annual October book sale has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Councilwoman Renee Cantrell will give the Park and Rec report and the Council will consider the reappointment of Anita Mars to the Library Board to round out the regular session.
The Council will then meet in a work session with the Fayette County Solid Waste Management Commission regarding the blue recycling bins. At the Aug. 10 Council meeting, it was decided to ask the FCSWMC to remove the bins from city-owned property because they were being misused by some people and trash was left around the bins that was not recyclable.
The city administrator had said city employees were having to clean the sites weekly, which took crews away from city projects. Several community members, as well, were stepping up daily to clean up around the area of the bins.
Mulfinger said the city does not want the bins on property owned by the city, but does want the FCSWMC to work on placing the bins on either county-owned property or working with local businesses to host the recycle bins as was done in the past. He said the Council is ready to work with the Commission on a solution that works for all county residents.
The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Oelwein Community Plaza where social distancing will be practiced. Masks are optional.