OELWEIN — The Oelwein City Council is expected to pass the second reading of an ordinance amending the speed zone changes on Eastline Road and 20th Street SE, when members meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
Both the county and the city have signed on for this change, according to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. The ordinance is required to make the change official. The speed limit will become lower (45 mph) as drivers head south out of the residential area through Eastline and onto 20th Street.
A section of the city’s Industrial Park south of Bertch Cabinet has been a hard-sell, according to Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, which asked the land parcel to be rezoned from I-1 Industrial to C-2 Commercial. The request was sent to Planning and Zoning Commission for a recommendation. The Commission has recommended the request be approved and the matter comes before the Council Monday night. Mulfinger is requesting the Council to direct staff to provide a provision to forgo the second and third readings of the ordinance and pass on the first and final reading. This would allow the Chamber to start marketing the ground before fall.
The Council is also expected to accept a proposal from Kluesner Construction, Inc., in the amount of $10,602 for east side trail sealing.
Following the regular Council meeting, members will meet in a work session with Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz on Outer Road and Sixth Street NE, assessments will be presented, and Sixth Avenue SW/Q Avenue.