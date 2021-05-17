WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance dealing with updates to the county’s flood management plan on Monday after a public hearing during its regular meeting.
The proposed ordinance 43 stemmed from changes to local flood plain maps produced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). When it became evident that no one from the public was present to voice concerns, the Supervisors closed the hearing and approved the ordinance.
Fayette County Planning and Zoning commissioner Kathy Miller stated during last week’s meeting that the changes were very routine. The maps are periodically updated by FEMA. Anyone desiring to learn more about how changes may affect them can call the Planning and Zoning office at 563-422-3767.
The board heard a request from two local organizations (The Main Street Chamber and the Historical Society) to obtain permission to use courthouse property (the northeast lawn and parking lot) for activities associated with the upcoming West Union Summer Fest on June 5. Final approval was contingent on verifying that proper liability insurance coverage would be in place for the activities. The board will consider final approval at next week’s meeting.
In other business, the Supervisors received the regular weekly report from the Fayette County Engineer Joel Frantz. Frantz updated the board members on various previously scheduled secondary road repair and maintenance work taking place around the county.
Frantz also commented that last week’s meeting between Buchanan, Clayton, and Fayette County road department representatives was helpful and productive. The meeting was conducted to share and discuss best methods and practices for common secondary road maintenance issues.
An agreement was tentatively reached in which Buchanan County officials would agree to share specialized equipment with the Fayette County road department. Fayette County does not presently have the needed equipment. Buchanan work crews will be reimbursed for the use of the equipment.
All board members were in attendance along with Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers. The next meeting will take place on Monday, May 24 at 9 am.