WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning for regular business and then their representatives on the Compensation Board will meet in the afternoon to determine next fiscal year's pay for elected officials.
The regular business meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The agenda includes:
• Approve Homestead, Military and Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credit Applications.
• Review of utility mileage and values for 2020 valuations.
• Approve the construction evaluation resolution.
• Fill a vacancy on the Oran Community Sanitation District.
• Approve an update to the Fayette County Pandemic Policy.
• Meet with County Engineer Joel Fantz or a secondary roads update and to approve a construction agreement with the state Department of Transporation.
• Meet with Blake Gamm for review and approval of Weed Commissioner Report.
• Work on departmental budgets.
• Share updates from committees.
• Weekly updates from various county departments.
At 10 a.m., Supervisors Jeanine Tellin, Janell Bradley and Marty Stanbrough will take up planning and zoning business.
Old business includes commission member terms, solar ordinance, green/private burial ordinance, comprehensive plan, and rules regulations.
New business includes re-appoint commission members whose terms expire in 2020, and to take action on:
• A request from Brodie and Kara Bushman, of Castalia, for a waiver from the subdivision ordinance to split about 25 acres off from a 96.72-acre parcel. This 96.72 acres was split from an original 214.51-acre parcel in 2008. Affected property in an Agricultural Zoning District at 29657 Eastern Road, Castalia.
• A request from Dale Bouska, of Hawkeye, for a subdivsion ordinance waiver to split about 1.40 acres from an 80.83-acre parcel. In 1990, 2.36 acres was split from an original 156.1-acre parcel. Affected property is in an Agricultural Zoning District. The adjoining property address is 18724 230th St., Hawkeye.
• A request from Jeremiah and Kara Johnson, of Elgin, for a subdivision ordinance waver to split 14 acres from a 111.81-acre parcel. In 2007, 2.07 acres was split from the original 113.88-acre parcel. Affected property is in an Agricultural Zoning District at 24335 F Ave., Elgin.
At 4 p.m., the Compensation Board meeting will be held in the Assembly Room.
Last time around, the Compensation Board voted 4-3 to recommend raising the salaries of the sheriff and county attorney by 6 percent and the supervisors, auditor, recorder and treasurer by 5 percent. Raising those salaries also affect salaries of some employees who work under the elected officials.
The Board of Supervisors, however, approved salary increases that were 40% lower than the recommendation. Those new salaries for county officials were supervisors, $37,296; attorney, $82,082; auditor, recorder and treasurer, $63,260; and sheriff, $89,409.