The Benton County Supervisors on Tuesday made the decision to open county campgrounds to the public on Wednesday, May 20 after previously announcing they would remain closed “until further notice last week” due recommendations from county public health.
“We're excited to be opening up our campgrounds for the public,” Karen Phelps, Director of Benton County Conservation said. “We do want to respect the county board of health and their recommendation. We do have quite a few restrictions in place that we hope protect the health of the public as well as our staff.”
Benton County will reopen every other campsite under “Level I recommendations” from the state. This would include public restrooms and showers closed, campsites must be less than six people unless all family members, and social distancing of six feet will be enforced. Playgrounds will remain closed until further notice. Pit toilets will be open, but hand sanitizer will not be available. Campers who do not follow posted rules by Benton County Conservation will be removed from the park with no refund.
“The modern bath houses will be closed and our pit toilets will not have any soap or hygiene products in there,” Phelps said. “We ask that people bring their own. We're not restricting the campers as to which campsite they can use or cannot use. We are asking that they maintain social distancing and for parents to monitor their children with these guidelines
and restrictions in mind.”
Signs will be posted at parks with guidelines. Anyone feeling sick, regardless of illness, is asked by Benton County Conservation to “stay home.” If a camper develops symptoms, they are asked to call park staff and then leave to self-isolate.
“Similar to the governor, we're asking Iowans to use common sense and practice good social distancing for the enjoyment and health of everyone,” Phelps said. “If the need comes to have to close down again we would reluctantly go with what the Board of Health recommends. But right now, we’re looking forward to our camping season, especially around a big holiday weekend.”
County facilities such as the courthouse will remain closed to the public as the supervisors await recommendations from Benton County Public Health. Benton County Attorney David Thompson stated that jury trials may not be held until July 13 at the earliest and work is being done by phone. County residents may get their driver's licenses extended online for six months and appointments can be made to visit the treasurer’s office.
Further discussion of county facilities is planned for the May 26 supervisors meeting. Check back with Vinton Newspapers with more updates as they are made available.