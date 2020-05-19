The Benton County Supervisors on Tuesday made the decision to open county campgrounds to the public beginning on Wednesday, May 20 after previously announcing they would remain closed “until further notice last week” due to COVID-19.
Benton County will reopen every other campsite under “Level I recommendations” from the state. This would include public restrooms and showers closed, campsites must be less than six people unless all family members, and social distancing of six feet will be enforced. Playgrounds will remain closed until further notice. Pit toilets will be open, but hand sanitizer will not be available. Campers who do not follow posted rules by Benton County Conservation will be removed from the park with no refund.
County facilities such as the courthouse will remain closed to the public as they await recommendations from Benton County Public Health. Further discussion of these facilities is planned for the May 26 supervisors meeting. Check back with Vinton Newspapers with more updates as they are made available. A full story will be published in the May 22 issue of the Cedar Valley Times.