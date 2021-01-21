President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave their oaths and took to their elected roles on Inauguration Day on Wednesday, with millions watching the President give his address to the nation. Nick Volk, Chairman of the Benton County Democratic Central Committee, was one of many watching with a sense of relief and hope for a new presidency.
“I was hoping for a tone of unity, of hope from the inaugural address,” Volk said. “Not all of us agree about the same things. However, I think we are united in that we all love our country and we wanted it to do well.”
Volk supported Kamala Harris originally, but threw his support to Biden after the former withdrew from the presidential race. He wished to support a progressive candidate and slowly changed his mind as he saw the country was not quite ready for that direction yet.
“President Biden isn’t as much a progressive, but I'm not worried about him being a conservative moderate,” Volk said. “He’s got the capacity to work with both parties. I've heard a bunch of the Republican senators he’s worked with say he’s likable. At least in my personal experience, people who are personable can at least get me to look at their views than someone divisive and tough. President Biden brings that to the table.”
While on the campaign trail ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, President Biden stopped in Vinton and spoke at Tilford Elementary on January 4, where he was introduced by then-Representative Abby Finkenauer and previous Benton County Democratic Central Committee Chair Rosemary Schwartz. This was not the first time Schwartz had met the presidential candidate and senator from Delaware, and they had the time to talk on several different topics.
“I had a feeling back then he was right for the job,” Schwartz said. “If there's anybody that's been around long enough to know the ins and outs, it’s Joe Biden. It was a heck of an opportunity to talk with the man who’s now president.”
Schwartz watched the Inauguration and noted how smooth the event went and how it compared to previous president’s inaugurations. She does not envy the position the President is in currently with COVID-19 and economic hardship affecting the country.
“I don't know how he's going to handle this, but I do think that he is capable of handling it,” Schwartz said. “He really cares about people. I got that from his address and seeing him talk with people when he stopped here. He listened to people and didn’t try to blow them off.”
Wednesday’s Inauguration was historic also as Kamala Harris was elected as the nation’s first woman Vice President, an accomplishment Volk called “tremendous and long overdue” as he noted women make up more than half the U.S. population (50.8 percent, U.S. Census Bureau). Schwartz called it “breaking the glass ceiling” and had to sit back and think about the moment.
“This is a turning point for our country,” Schwartz said. “I think soon we will see a woman as president. She has a lot to accomplish and will be criticized. It’s a giant step in the right direction.”
After watching the Inauguration and coverage on Wednesday, Volk hopes the country is ready to move forward and support President Biden during a challenging year and help bring a consensus back to politics.
“I’m happy for him and glad I chose to support him,” Volk said. “As a supporter of Harris, I guess I got the best of both worlds. It’s a new day and I’m hopeful for a changed outlook for our country.”