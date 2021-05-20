The Benton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved 2-1 to update their face covering policy to state individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear them inside county buildings, while screenings will continue for all visitors to the courthouse
This decision reflects updated guidance to the court system, which Supervisor Rick Primmer stated the county “has always followed their lead.” Guidance was also updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday recommending schools and child care providers treat COVID-19 like any other child illnesses. Signage will be posted at the courthouse and county service center addressing this new change. Face coverings are still recommended for those not vaccinated. Scott Hansen with Emergency Management inquired how this would be enforced.
“Are we going to make people produce a vaccine card?” Hansen said. “I can come into the courthouse and say I’m vaccinated. I think we’re to the point where we can make this back to personal responsibility. If I’m an employee in my office and six or seven people walk in all at once, I can put a mask on if I don’t feel comfortable.”
Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett asked Katie Cox, Benton County Public Health Director, if asking about vaccination information was against the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Cox replied there was no guidance on this issue.
“We have given over 20,000 vaccines in the county,” Cox said. “We are trending down in terms of cases. I think the change in weather has helped. Our community has done really well with these measures and precautions.”
Supervisor Tracy Seeman voted nay to the motion. The motion followed Center for Disease Control guidelines and will be implemented immediately. The county courthouse fully reopened to the public without the need for an appointment back on April 15.