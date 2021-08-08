The sound of animals and 4-Hers once again could be heard at the Benton County Fairgrounds for The Benton County Classic Invitational Judging Contest on Friday, drawing youth from right at home and across the state.
“We’ve hosted annually and have for quite some time,” Todd Wiley, one of the coaches for the event said. “Kids come in and evaluate nine different classes of livestock that includes goats, sheep, swine and cattle. Explaining and defending their reasoning is a great skill to have for these kids.”
Each class had four animals and an official ranking from best to worst. Each contestant filled out their own placing, unaware of the official placing, and scored against those official ratings. In three of the nine stations, oral arguments were required of the kids.
“These kids only have so much time to form and present their opinions,” Wiley said. “They become more efficient judges through this process.”
Will McKenna, a member of Jackson Better Farmers 4-H who has been competing in livestock judging for three years, joined the team for the chance to go to different places across Iowa while meeting new people. However, staying home in Vinton for this contest had its benefits.
“It’s nice because this is one of the last smaller contests of our season,” McKenna said. “We enjoy being able to host these events and get to meet others with the same interests. It’s cool to know we’re representing Benton County.”
According to Wiley, approximately 70 kids competed on Friday, one of the best turnouts he’s seen this season traveling with the livestock judging team. The team will next compete at the Iowa State Fair and the State 4-H/FFA Contest at Iowa State University on August 28.