WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved a new three-year contract last week for County Engineer Joel Fantz.
His pay for the next fiscal year will be $130,000. The year after that it will be $134,225 and the third year will be $138,587.31, according to the Auditor’s Office.
The county first hired Fantz in 2015. He had been the county engineer for Palo Alto County for 14 years.
The county will publish its annual list of employee salaries in July.
County Engineer (Secondary Roads Department) is responsible for construction and maintenance of the Secondary Road System in Fayette County, says the county website. These duties apply to bridges, culverts, gravel and other related items.
The Fayette County Road Department’s Engineering Staff has been awarded the 2020 APAI Eastern Iowa County Engineering Department of the Year Award.
In other action last week, the supervisors:
— Approved an agreement between Black Hawk and Fayette counties for V62 construction.
— Approved education and training pay scale for Ben Daleske.
— Approved the annual Board of Health contract at $112,000.