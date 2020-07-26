The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will soon choose a replacement for the county’s flag that has served for more than 30 years.
“It came time for the county to order a new supply of flags to fly at the county courthouse. The Board of Supervisors and Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism discussed the potential for an update and felt that this would be a good time to breathe new life into the county’s look and feel,” said Mallory Hanson, director of Economic Development and Tourism.
The supervisors asked Hanson to oversee a contest to garner some new designs.
The contest began in early June and offered a $50 prize to the winner. Entries were received through July 1. Ms. Hanson presented the board with several finalists to select from during the July 20 board meeting held at the county courthouse. The winner will be announced on July 31.