Benton County Supervisors on Friday discussed the potential to reopen the county courthouse and facilities to the public with restrictions and have county employees back on Monday, June 15.
County departments will submit recommendations for guidelines they will follow in order to open their doors to the public after researching what other counties are proposing. Scott Hansen, Director or Benton County Emergency Management, will draft overall guidelines for Benton County facilities by Tuesday to be on the supervisor’s agenda for their weekly meeting. No formal motion has been made for the reopening of the courthouse. Guidelines will include the recommendation to limit one person per household in the courthouse by appointment only and restrooms will be closed to the public.
