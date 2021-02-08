Restricted access to the Benton County Courthouse will continue due to COVID-19 concerns until the matter is visited again on April 6, as voted by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
County officials discussed keeping the courthouse open only by appointment for departments such as the treasurer’s office and court system in a closed session. When the meeting opened back up, a 3-0 vote by the Board of Supervisors was taken to continue their current level of access for the public.
Benton County courthouse has followed a policy of restricted access to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. The policy will remain into effect until the April 6 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
The decision comes before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Fridays lifted mask requirements and restrictions on gatherings for Iowa businesses, which went into effect on Sunday. Reynolds cited a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalization rates.
“I strongly encourage that all businesses or other employers remaining open with in-person operations take reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure the health of employees, patrons, and members of the public, including social distancing practices, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health,” a proclamation released by the governor’s office stated.
According to Sunday’s report off coronavirus.org, Benton County currently has 166 active cases of COVID-19 and 52 residents have died due to complications related to the coronavirus. 986 active cases were reported on November 24.