The Benton County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to proceed with advertising and ultimately hiring a Director of Human Resources within the coming months.
“This has been a need for the county for a while,” David Thompson, Benton County Attorney said.”The law is so complicated in a multitude of areas that HR deals with. More and more counties are turning to a specialized individual with training in this area and we feel Benton County should as well.”
A committee consisting of County Supervisor Tracy Seeman, Deputy Auditor Nancy Jorgensen, Sheriff Ron Tippett, County Engineer Myron Parizek and Thompson explored the possibility of the position and its duties over the last month. The final consensus of the committee was to create a full-time position HR position to operate out of the County Service Center. According to Thompson, the salary of the position would be between $60,000 to $75,000, with additional expenses coming for supplies, furniture and computer equipment for the new position.
“Anything and everything HR related that the county has would turn over to them,” Thompson said. “They would be involved in reviewing and updating the employee handbook, union negotiations, keep track of insurance, take charge of maintaining statutes such as HIPAA, organize training, oversee safety and civil rights violations. This person will have a lot of things to do.”
Thompson noted these duties already fall under other departments, such as the Auditor’s Office, and a position dedicated to these duties would alleviate those responsibilities going forward. If the position is hired before the end of the fiscal year, a budget amendment would be required. County Supervisor Rick Primmer asked if all the members of the exploratory committee would be open to staying on as a hiring committee. Seeman, Jorgensen and Thompson were all in attendance and agreed to continue.
“It is my recommendation that we advertise the position for 30 days, starting this Sunday,” Thompson said. “The committee would then meet to go through applicants. We've never advertised for this position before, so I’m not sure if we’d get six applicants or 25 applicants. I assume we would narrow down to a few candidates we agree on to interview.”
Primmer and Supervisor Gary Bierschenk both approved the motion to move forward with advertising the position, with Seeman abstaining. Applications would be accepted until April 19 and interviews could potentially begin within a week.
“I have no reason to doubt we won’t get good candidates,” Thompson said. “We’ll perform a background check and report to the board if we feel we have the right person.”
In other news, the Board approved a five-year contract with Old School Produce. The organization grows vegetables on the Service Center property and donated 8,500 lbs of food to local food banks this year according to Greg Walston with Iowa State Extension and Outreach.
“I think it's a reasonable request,” Primmer said. “It allows them some freedom to plan in the long term.”
The contract would still be discussed each year and a 30 day cancellation notice will remain. All three supervisors were in favor and felt the garden was a “blessing” considering the year 2020 proved to be.
Wayne Siela of Vinton visited with the Board of Supervisors about the potential of making a portion of 61st Street a gravel road. Siela and trustees from two townships have expressed interest in seeing this project come together. Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District and the City of Vinton have shown interest in participating in the project, according to Siela. Before the supervisors, Siela asked if the county would also contribute, specifically asking if it could cover survey costs by Shive-Hattery Inc. of Cedar Rapids.
“The question becomes how do we pay for it?” Primmer said. “If we’re going to fund this up front, what will be the participation of the City and school? What do other property owners think of this? I think you made good recommendations, but I would be against saying we’re going to set this in stone.”
The supervisors recommended Siela get all involved parties to sit down together and discuss this project before the county would consider any contributions. Siela stated he’d try to get a meeting together on Thursday if possible.