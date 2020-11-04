WEST UNION —Juveniles involved in court cases in Fayette County need a place to go where they can meet with court officers in regard to their cases as they come up in court.
That’s what Ruth Frush, chief juvenile court officer for the First Judicial District, told the Fayette County Board of Supervisors at their weekly meeting, Monday, Nov. 2.
She related that there is a room at the Fayette County Courthouse designated for juvenile cases, but pointed out that the majority of the cases involve youth from Oelwein and the surrounding area.
“We don’t see them coming to West Union for services,” Frush said.
Currently she said officers have been meeting with youth outdoors, in parks and other areas, but that this will be limited soon because of the colder weather.
“They won’t let us in the schools because of the COVID restrictions. When it’s cold, we don’t want them to have to come outside,” Frush said.
She also pointed out that since the Covid pandemic started, cases have increased.
“Typically, we would see 10 to 11 youth at any given time. Our case load is up to
33 now,” she said. Frush said she didn’t know specifically why that increase is occurring.
Supervisor Chair Jeanine Tellin said she has been in contact with the Oelwein Plaza Board to see if a space would be available there.
“I’m waiting to hear back for them,” she told Frush.
In other action the Supervisors approved designating the week of Nov. 15-21 as Tobacco Prevention Awareness Week.
Ashley Havenstrite with the Fayette County Substance Abuse Coalition told the supervisors that tobacco cessation tool kits are available, free, to Fayette County employers and that all County schools have been provided with a tool kit and manuals.
The Iowa Youth Survey in 2018 shows that 24 percent of the 11th graders in Fayette County reported E-cigarette use in the last 30 days. This has increased from the 12 percent reported in 2016,” Havenstrite told the Board.
North Fayette Valley Community Coalition Director Stacie Schroeder told the Board that there is an incidence of one youth at NFV Schools who has been vaping since the fourth grade. “There just seems to be a resurgence of the flavored products,” Schroeder said in regards to vaping. “Local retailers have reduced the products but it is cheap, and there’s no State tax on it.” She said school officials will seek a student intervention if they are,caught using a second time.
The Board also approved no snow removal routes for the upcoming winter season and Engineer Joel Fantz reported that snow removal times for County crews would be from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The County’s website is getting a makeover through the company, Solutions. The initial cost for the redesign is $2,500.
It will cost $7,800 a year for the company to do updates and maintenance on the site.