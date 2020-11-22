The Benton County Board of Supervisors will continue to limit access to the courthouse until at least February 2 as positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county.
The continuation of restrictions comes as the 602 positive cases have been reported in Benton County in the last two weeks according to coronavirus.gov and new statewide mitigations efforts announced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week. Benton County’s policy will remain similar to the restrictions that have been in place since the spring. Residents may schedule appointments with county offices and be allowed inside the building after a temperature check. Anyone entering the courthouse must now wear a face mask
Katie Cox, Benton County Public Health Director, attributed the higher cases to residents growing “lax” about mitigation efforts and the fact people will spend more time indoors because of the cold weather. According to coronavirus.gov, Benton County had 225 active cases and one death reported in the county as of October 22. A month later, there are current 971 active cases and 13 deaths in Benton County according to the site.
David Thompson, County Attorney, is developing a quarantine policy for county employees to follow. He also recommended that supervisor meetings be moved to a larger room with better ventilation. All employees are encouraged to wear masks, wash their hands and social distance whenever possible.