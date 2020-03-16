As concerns over the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, continue to mount, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made an announcement on Sunday night that the state was ready to make a new recommendation for its schools.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds stated. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Taking in Gov. Reynold’s recommendation, Vinton-Shellsburg will close its doors immediately and will remain closed until April 12, when the situation will be reevaluated by school administration.
“We’re thinking about the health and safety of our staff and students while following best practices,” Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg CSD said. “We will have closure until April 12 and then decide what we are going to do after that.”
Belle Plaine, Center Point-Urbana and Union will join Vinton-Shellsburg in closing for the recommended four weeks. As of publication, Benton Community will be out of school this week and discuss the additional three weeks.
Vinton-Shellsburg will allow students and families to stop at the school to pick up personal belongings on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as well as Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
“We’re encouraging everyone to come in and get their computers, get their personal things and clean out their lockers in all four buildings,” Hainstock said. “We’re trying to accommodate families whose parents might work.”
According to a press release by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), 22 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday. Four new cases were announced by that day to bring that total up to current numbers. Reynolds previously signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on March 9 and continued the proclamation in response to the growing threat of the virus.
In response to the Governor’s recommendations, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association are prohibiting spring activities through four weeks. Both organizations have not cancelled Iowa’s spring sports season as of publication. The Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association have cancelled their respective state festivals.
Hainstock and Vinton-Shellsburg administration will meet with staff and faculty on Tuesday to review their plans, answer questions and consider opportunities the district can offer to students to practice over the next few weeks. Administration will “reassess” the situation the week before the school is set to open and a decision will be announced April 12. Events cancelled will be considered for rescheduling depending on if the state recommends an extension.
“We very much want to provide opportunities for kids to perform and demonstrate their learning,” Hainstock said. “Our next thing is what we can offer to kids. We’re going to ask our teachers what we think we can do with our resources to keep kids learning.”
According to the press release, COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.
Check back with Vinton Newspapers for updates as this story continues to develop. For more information about COVID-19 and state recommendations, check out idph.iowa.gov.