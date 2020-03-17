Sports Editor
Well, that was sudden.
All athletic events – from here in Benton County to every major amateur and professional league – have been postponed for the immediate future. The final games in the boys’ state basketball tournament saw crowds of 100 spectators per school allowed in the Wells Fargo Arena. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have prohibited all spring activities for the next four weeks. This comes on the heels of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommending the closure of all public schools. The IHSAA said the schedule for spring sports will be addressed on April 10 ahead of schools reopening on the 13th.
Even sports gambling giant William Hill is refunding bets made on canceled games. For the record, all futures betting is still open in the pro sports to come, along with Turkish soccer league games and Australian rules football.
Practices for high schools in Iowa were set to begin yesterday for boys’ golf, soccer and tennis and girls’ tennis and golf. Now, there is no in-person contact permitted between coaches/administrators and student-athletes, according to a release from the IHSAA.
With the situation still fluid in Iowa and the rest of the world, that is all still subject to change. The moratorium on sports could be shortened or lengthened with any future developments.
So, how can high school athletes cope? Seniors will be heading into their final semester of sports at their respective schools without much confidence that their seasons will play out in full. Every sport outside of softball and baseball is guaranteed to be impacted with shorter seasons.
That isn’t for me to answer. Every athlete and team will have their own method of filling the off time. Facetime meetings and other online gatherings are certainly on the table. In the coming days, I’ll do my best to relay how each area school is managing with the layoff.
In the meantime, there is something every parent and supporter can do. Aside from following the Center for Disease Control tips of avoiding large crowds and practicing basic hygiene, simply being available – whether it’s in-person or not – for athletes can mean a lot. Especially for the seniors. This is a season they’ve trained their entire lives for, and it will have an asterisk next to it. The athletes, not the parents or supporters, are the ones most affected. Having common decency and empathy toward them will go a long way.