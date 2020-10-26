The Vinton Lutheran home has reported several cases of COVID-19, the illness resulting from the novel coronavirus, in their nursing facility at the Vinton Lutheran Home as have taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The safety, health and well-being of our residents, tenants, patients and team members remains our highest priority, and the Lutheran Home continues to monitor developments and further enhance our policies and procedures in this evolving global health crisis,” Vinton Lutheran Homes said in a statement. “Contact with families is paramount and we regularly update them on the latest developments. We are working with local and state health officials to ensure appropriate steps are being taken, according to the recommended preventative regulatory requirements, along with adherence to all protocols for pre-screening, infection control techniques and personal protective equipment recommendations.”
According to the most recent update provided through their website on October 15, six residents and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents with respiratory symptoms have been confirmed. Those affected are receiving treatment in our facility and will remain in isolation for at least 10 days, according to the release. The Lutheran Home stated there have been no cases in their assisted living apartments, town homes, or home health patients.
“Our staff have been vigilant in efforts to keep our residents safe and have taken significant measures to mitigate the spread of the virus,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, at this time, we have restricted outdoor and indoor visitation until the virus has been eradicated and will continue to be vigilant and proactive in navigating this challenging situation.”
Virginia Gay Hospital and Clinics have taken similar measures since the beginning of this pandemic in limiting access to the hospital main entrance and the Vinton Clinic main entrance while performing temperature/screening on all patients and visitors entering the hospital or clinic buildings.
“Any staff providing patient care wears the proper PPE, i.e., mask, face shield, gown and gloves,” Michele Schnoover, CEO of Virgina Gay said. “Extra sanitation measures, especially in waiting areas and patient care areas have been implemented. All other staff members wear a mask while in the building and social distancing is practiced in non-patient care areas.
According to Schnoover, the health care organization last week received notice of an employee testing positive from a non-work related exposure. Employees are now testing twice a week. There has been no resident exposure as of publication.
“The community positivity rate remains above 5 percent, so per CMS, testing of N&R staff will continue for some time,” Schnoover said. “In acute care we have recently allowed ER and ambulatory patients to have one visitor, and also one healthy adult per patient room per day. All of the clinics ask that you call ahead if you have respiratory symptoms as we are keeping these patients separate to prevent possible infection to well patients. It is a continual balance between keeping patients and staff safe, yet also addressing the psychological needs of the patient and family. Procedures and polices change quickly and we are also coming into influenza season. We urge everyone to get a influenza vaccine, wear a mask in public if social distancing is not possible and wash your hands.”
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, 583 positive cases of the virus have been identified in Benton County since the first case was reported in Iowa in March this year. 331 residents have recovered and 250 active cases remain in the county. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Benton County.