With about two weeks before area public schools begin welcoming back students, COVID-19 positivity rates are climbing in Northeast Iowa, according to state tracking.
Fayette and Buchanan counties, both of which have vaccination rates below the state’s, have seven-day positivity rates tracking above 8%, according to the COVID-19 informational website by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Fayette County has seen 27 new positive cases over that period. Buchanan County reported 18.
One outbreak at a long-term care facility in Fayette County has been reported, the website says.
In Fayette County, a spike in positive cases came in the latter part of July. Over the first 22 days of July, 12 positive cases were reported. In the final nine days, there were 27. Nine more positives were reported in the first three days of August.
Most of Fayette County’s recent cases have involved people 50 years of age and older with 29% within the ages 50-59, 9% 60-69, 4% 70-79 and 24% 80 and older. Sixteen percent of the positive cases were in 18-29, and 18% in 30-39.
Fayette County’s vaccination rate, 44.4%, is below the state rate of 47.2%. Of the adjacent counties, Clayton has the lowest rate at 39.8%, followed by Allamakee (39.2%), Buchanan (43.4%), Delaware (43.7%), Chickasaw (44.2%), Black Hawk (48.1%) and Bremer 49.1%.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Fayette County, which has seen 43 since the pandemic began. At the end of January, the death toll in the county stood at 26.
As of Wednesday, Black Hawk County has seen 316 deaths total, followed by Dubuque (215), Bremer (63), Clayton (58), Allamakee (52), Delaware (43), Winneshiek (37), Howard (22) and Chickasaw (17).
The state lists four COVID-19 vaccination sites in Fayette County
- Fayette County Public Health, 200 Jefferson St., West Union, 563-422-6267
- Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Health Hospital and Clinics, 112 Jefferson Street, West Union, 563-422-3811
-Hy-Vee Pharmacy (1459), 1345 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, 319-283-4100
-Scott Pharmacy, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Fayette, 563-425-4530