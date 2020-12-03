Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is "cautiously optimistic" as Iowa and Benton County trend downward for COVID-19 cases amid continued mitigation efforts as the first shipment of vaccines are tentatively scheduled to arrive in the middle of this month.
“It’s been nearly nine months since COVID-19 disrupted life as normal for Iowans,” Reynolds said. “In that time, we’ve learned to adjust our normal routines. It hasn’t been easy. In fact, the last several weeks have been among the most challenging while the virus has surged across our state.”
The governor imposes new restrictions two weeks ago requiring masks for indoor events and limiting spectators for high school sporting events. In recent weeks, positivity rates, hospitalizations are trending down. Reynolds noted at the beginning of November, the 14-day positivity rate in Iowa was 30.7 percent and is currently at 14.7 percent, the seven-day average at 13.9 percent. In Benton County, 93 positive cases have been reported in the last week and active cases have fallen from 961 to 806 as of Thursday, with recoveries outpacing growth according to data from coronavirus.org.
“We still have work to do to bring rates down overall,” Reynolds said. “We are closely monitoring any indication of increased activity following the Thanksgiving holiday. We are hopeful we can keep the trends moving toward.”
Pending approval and subject to change, Iowa will receive its first shipment of 26,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer around December 13. A week later, Reynolds anticipates 31 doses of the Pfizer vaccine 54,000 of the Moderna vaccine to arrive if approved for emergency use. In the week of December 27, 95,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 77 doses of the Moderna vaccine are anticipated to arrive. Reynolds stated these initial quantities will be prioritized to health care workers and vulnerable populations in long term care facilities according to recommendations from the Center for Disease Control. Vaccines will require a second round of treatment, but 172,000 Iowans will have access and are expected to have access this December.
“In Iowa, we will distribute a portion of this allocation for their workforce and to our long term care facilities,” Reynolds said. “The federal government has developed a long term care/pharmacy partnership to help administer the vaccine in facilities. This will allow us to quickly and efficiently vaccine our most vulnerable population first in communities across the state.”
Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, Director of Iowa Department of Human Services, noted that life will not return to normal immediately, the news brought a sense of a “light at the end of the tunnel.” Updates between the federal and state government will be made as they are made available. Garcia stated 39 locations for the Pfizer vaccine are currently established to hold the vaccine, which requires cold temperatures for storage. More locations are being established across Iowa. The vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine is also taken in two doses 28 days apart and does not require as cold of temperatures for storage.
“As more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, additional populations will be added and more people will be able to receive the vaccine,” Garcia said. “We anticipate by mid 2021, there should be enough vaccine available for anyone who wants to receive it.”
Garcia noted that while transparency is key in informing the public of the availability of the vaccine, availability in specific locations for vaccine positioning will not be available to ensure safety of distribution. This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available.