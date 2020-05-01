Over the past 13 years, Boomtown has persevered through storms of rain, mud, high winds and flooding to bring you the best pyrotechnic show in the Midwest. However, due to circumstances with the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is with great regret that the Iowa Pyrotechnic Association has decided to cancel the 2020 Boomtown event.
As it has been predicted that we will see social distancing throughout the summer months, it would be impossible to carry on our Boomtown public event. The months of planning and early financial investment in supplies and marketing make it unrealistic to wait until later this summer to cancel.
The safety of the public has always been our primary concern, and it is with this in mind that we make our decision. Thank you for understanding the need to prioritize the safety and health of our Boomtown friends and family.
The IPA would like to thank everyone for the years of support and we hope to see you at the 2021 event!
We will be working to notify vendors and other partners over the next couple of days.