Cowboy Caviar

Makes about 5½ cups; serves 8 to 12 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

For the vinaigrette:

2 tbl olive oil

Finely grated zest of 1 med lime

Juice of 1 med lime

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the cowboy caviar:

1 (15 oz) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 med Roma or plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 med orange bell pepper, seeded and diced small

½ med jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

¼ med red onion, small dice

1 c fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels

Chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

1. Make the vinaigrette: Place all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until well-combined.

2. Make the cowboy caviar: Add the black-eyed peas, black beans, garlic, tomatoes, bell pepper, jalapeño, red onion, and corn to the bowl of dressing and toss until well-coated. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, then toss again and garnish with cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips, on a salad, or in a tortilla.

