Makes about 5½ cups; serves 8 to 12 as an appetizer
Ingredients:
For the vinaigrette:
2 tbl olive oil
Finely grated zest of 1 med lime
Juice of 1 med lime
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp chili powder
¼ tsp dried oregano
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
For the cowboy caviar:
1 (15 oz) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 med Roma or plum tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 med orange bell pepper, seeded and diced small
½ med jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
¼ med red onion, small dice
1 c fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels
Chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
1. Make the vinaigrette: Place all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until well-combined.
2. Make the cowboy caviar: Add the black-eyed peas, black beans, garlic, tomatoes, bell pepper, jalapeño, red onion, and corn to the bowl of dressing and toss until well-coated. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, then toss again and garnish with cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips, on a salad, or in a tortilla.