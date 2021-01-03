Down as much as 15 points in the second quarter, Center Point-Urbana girls basketball roared back in the second half for a 65-52 win at Grinnell on Saturday as the Stormin’ Pointers resumed their season.
“We knew this was a talented Grinnell team that would drive, kick out and shoot threes,” coach Philip Klett said. “It started with them getting to the rim with ease, which opened their three-point shooting. It was clean for us at first, but we adjusted and cleaned up by the second quarter.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened with a 8-2 run in the opening quarter before their shooting grew cold while the Tigers found their offensive rhythm to take a 17-8 lead after one quarter. Grinnell seemed poised to blow CPU out of the gym as they extended their lead early in the second quarter, but the Stormin’ Pointers got to the line and looked to junior Ryley Goebel for scoring after sitting out due to two early fouls. CPU matched Grinnell’s 19 points in the first half, but momentum was already beginning to swing in favor of the Stormin’ Pointers.
“We didn’t necessarily play well, but we were able to get it back down to single digits by halftime,” Klett said. “We started dictating how we wanted to play instead of letting them dictate what we could do offensively. I’m pleased about how we didn’t bow out when things got rough.”
Grinnell paid a price with their stout defense in the first half, putting their hottest shooters in foul trouble as Goebel drew a foul after grabbing an offensive board. A three by Kora Katcher gave the Stormin’ Pointers their first lead since the first quarter 39-37. The Tigers would keep the remaining third quarter close, but CPU was only getting started. Hustle plays by sophomore Laine Hadsall, an and-one by senior Emma DeSmet and a three by sophomore Tayler Reaves helped push the Stormin’ Pointers to their first double-digit lead of the game. Free throws by Goebel and Hadsall iced what once was a game seemingly falling off the rails for CPU.
“We jumped right on them in the second half and got momentum,” Klett said. “We got aggressive and our pressure started to get to them.”
Goebel scored 25 points for CPU, joined in double figures by Hadsall with 10 points. Katcher had seven points while DeSmet and Alivia Sweeney each had six points.
“Our girls did a nice job of executing what we’re wanting both offensively and defensively,” Klett said. “They stuck to the game plan. Alivia had some nice plays down the stretch. If we continue to grow as a team and be the same page with our execution, we’ll be just fine down the road.”
CPU will be at Williamsburg on Friday and at Vinton-Shellsburg the following Friday.