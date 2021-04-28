CPU girls soccer is back on a winning track as the Stormin’ Pointers bounced South Tama 10-0 in 53 minutes behind goals from seven different players.
“We really came out with great passing today and it continued into the last minutes of the match,” coach Kevin Schmidt said. “We were moving the ball like we wanted with quick passes and communicating on the field.”
Senior Nicole Lutz and freshman Ava Maloney scored five goals between them, Maloney picking up the hat trick, to quickly give CPU the lead they’d never surrender. Maloney splits her time between soccer and track, and the speed was obvious in the first half.
“She has that tenacity to get after the ball and the speed to get into the open spot,” Schmidt said. “If we continue to get her the ball in open space, I don’t think anybody’s going to beat her to the ball.”
The Stormin’ Pointers also got to test their depth as they rested most of their starting midfield and forwards in the second half. After missing Friday’s OT win at Beckman Catholic on Friday, junior Ryley Goebel moved up to play down the middle and scored her first goal of the season in the first half.
“We wanted to see how our reserves held up and we didn’t see a difference in play,” Schmidt said. “We played a different combination in our back four last week, so we wanted to continue to see how that looked. They played excellent again. This gave Ryley a chance to use her skills further up the field, which helped our passing.”
Also scoring for the Stormin’ Pointers were sophomore Maddie Daily, sophomore Kassie Otto, senior Sierra Davis in an appearance outside the goal and the final goal went to freshman Ava Winger.
CPU will travel to Xavier on Friday for a doubleheader and will be at Solon on Tuesday.