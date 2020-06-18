Center Point Urbana softball got off to the offensive start they were searching for as the Stormin Pointers buried visiting South Tama 11-1 and 12-1 in their season-opening doubleheader.
“We’ve been focused on hitting this offseason and we started off a little slower than we wanted,” coach Shane Light said. “We had some really good line drives hit right at them, but we were able to calm down quickly and kept swinging.”
South Tama took a brief 1-0 lead after the first inning before CPU’s bats roared to life with a triple from senior shortstop Reagan Schutte being the catalyst for two runs in the second inning. The Pointers would follow up with four and five runs in the third and fourth innings respectively. Freshman pitcher Olivia Perez struck out seven with no errors to lead a shutout after the first inning.
“There were some nerves after not playing sports for so long,” Light said. “I’d say around the third inning is when they really calmed down and consoled each other. There were a lot of bats that contributed and we had great execution on bunts. A lot of girls stepped up in the offseason and it really showed. Faith Maue at the end of last season asked what she needed to do to make the starting lineup and she put in the work.”
Maue’s effort paid off as she started at right field and scored three runs along with two RBI. Junior centerfield Claire Neighbor matched with three runs and two RBI. Eighth grader Sophie Simon scored two runs in her varsity debut, with sophomore third base Kora Katcher, Schutte and junior two base Shaelyn Hansen each scoring a run.
“Claire’s one of the best team players we have,” Light said. “She'll do whatever is asked and is another player who put in a lot of work outside of practice and continued to hit. A lot of improvement was shown on Monday night.”
CPU’s offense passed over into the first inning of the nightcap, scoring nine total runs. Light shuffled the starters and got production from different athletes. Freshman leftfield Ryanne Hansen blasted the Trojans with three runs and four RBI as junior first base Aliza Mollenhauer and freshman third base each scored two runs.
“Ryanne was our number nine batter and really worked her way to the second bat up,” Light said. “Really great execution. Up and down our lineup, we’ve really improved our hitting.”
Eighth grade pitcher Hailey Anderson got the start in the nightcap, allowing a single run and error. Perez drew praise from Light for leading the defense to begin the season and noted her confidence between this season and last.
“We had everybody come back defensively and the chemistry is phenomenal, probably the closest group I’ve coached,” Light said. They're really communicating well and that showed in the second game. [Anderson] isn’t going to throw by anyone, but she understood her role and put the ball in. Our defense made plays and the chemistry showed.”
Light noted the good start, but also that stiff competition remained in the WaMaC West, as evident by CPU’s 11-1 and 12-0 losses at Solon on Wednesday. The Stormin Pointers traveled to Independence on Thursday.