Center Point-Urbana football entered the first round of playoffs on Friday without senior quarterback Keegan Koppedryer on the field, yet the Stormin’ Pointers left it all out on Rogers Field as they fell 25-24 to visiting Anamosa.
“It was a crazy game with so many ups and downs it’s hard to explain,” coach Dan Burke said. “We’d have the lead, then Anamosa would come back and then it would change hands basically until the last second.”
Senior Grant Bryant stepped into quarterback as he threw for 172 yards on 13 of 12 completion. CPU would strike first and battle through an Anaomosa push in the third quarter. In the second half alone, the Stormin’ Pointers scored on two trick plays for 60 plus yards each for sophomore Cole Werner, leading to a 24-18 score with 5:54 to go. The Blue Raiders would shock the CPU faithful with a 3rd and 10 completion for the touchdown and PAT with 1:14 left. CPU would get down the field, but not able to capitalize according to Burke.
“Grant was phenomenal,” Burke said. “He made some key pases and managed well. I could not have asked for more out of him.”
Werner ran for 189 yards on 26 carries, followed by senior Joey Metzen with 141 yards on seven receptions. Junior Collins Hoskins led the defense with 10.5 tackles, followed by senior Brody Grawe with 8.5 tackles and Metzen with eight tackles.
CPU will say farewell to 20 seniors this season after a 3-5 season. Burke noted the senior class had led the way for the team during the shutdown in the spring, keeping in touch with teammates regarding workouts and picked up the leadership mantle once workouts began in July.
“These seniors did not have much success with football growing up in junior high and in their early high school years,” Burke said. “But they all stayed together and came out ready for this season. They led us through a three-game win streak and we had a chance to win this game tonight. They’ll be remembered very highly.”
However, the cupboards will not be bare next season. Eight juniors registered at least a tackle against Anamosa on Friday, including several key linemen Burke is excited to come back next season. Werner will return after running for 760 yards on 148 carries.
“A lot of guys come back with experience that we're optimistic about,” Burke said. “We have something to build off going into next season on both sides of the ball.”