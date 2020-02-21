Sports Editor
On a roster with eight seniors, it’s hard to stand out during a regular-season finale. Fortunately for the Stormin’ Pointers, all seemed to have no particular problem with that conundrum.
Center Point-Urbana (15-6) wrapped up its regular season with a 61-16 blowout over Independence (5-15) during Tuesday’s Senior Night festivities, earning a share of the WaMaC West title for the second year in a row.
“It’s been one of our goals since the beginning of the year,” senior Abe Larson said. “Being on senior night, it just feels good to get it on the home court.”
“We celebrated our seniors before the tip and the entire time after the ball tipped off,” CPU head coach Mike Halac said in an email. “In honor of our seniors, our boys came out and defended their tails off all game long.”
That may be an understatement. The Pointers led 21-3 by the end of the first quarter, giving up just one field goal in the opening frame. The rest of the evening seemed to move forward on cruise control.
Senior Ethan Sells led the team with 10 points and five steals on the night. While CPU recorded just six assists throughout the contest, 10 of the 13 players who made an appearance made at least one shot attempt.
The Pointers will turn right back around on Monday for another showdown against Independence, this time for the right to advance in the Class 3A Substate 3 playoffs. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. from CPU.