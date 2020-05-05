Center Point-Urbana golf enjoyed great success last season and great numbers, boasting 32 golfers from all grade levels. The Stormin’ Pointers reached sectionals, but came up short of qualifying for State.
“The senior leadership was great and the numbers pushed the team to continue to improve throughout the season,” coach Matt Grennan said.
Back this season were lettermen Reece Miller, Jacob Opfer and Joey Metzen each ready to return to the course and battle for a chance at State. However, the Pointers lost their home course at Rolling Acres in Center Point due to its closure. Instead, CPU was excited to practice and potentially compete at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg.
Reece is a very competitive person and that drives him to be his best,” Grennan said. “As a leader, he leads by example. He plays the game with integrity and a purpose. Joey Metzen is a junior that has competed at the varsity level since he was a freshman. He has what I would call an aggressive and confident style when it comes to golf.”
Grennan noted the comradery this 2020 team already had before practices were even set to begin before the shutdown and knew this had developed over the years in the program. Williamsburg would have proved to be a tough matchup in the WaMaC West and Districts would have been a challenge. However, Miller, Opfer and Metzen were athletes Grennan felt could push the team along or even have qualified for State individually.
“2021 will hold excitement for the game, having fun and wanting to get better,” Grennan said.