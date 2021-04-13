Center Point-Urbana boys golf battled windy conditions at Wildcat Golf Course on Tuesday to edge out visiting Maquoketa in their first home meet of the season.
“I’m overall happy with our performance,” coach Matt Grennan said. “We improved by four strokes from our first meet last week. Wind was definitely a factor, but was for both teams.”
While Maquoketa took the top two placings, the Stormin’ Pointers turned in the next four best scores on the afternoon, including 45 each from senior Joey Metzen and sophomore Christian Burkhart. The two programs both had scores of 181 and the fifth score of 49 from senior JJ Eilers was the tie breaker to give CPU the win.
“Right now we need to continue to work on our short game on and around the green,” Grennan said. “I know we left a few out there.”
CPU will travel to Dyersville to face Beckman Catholic and Benton on Friday. The Stormin’ Pointers were one stroke ahead of Marion in a triangular at Gardner Golf Course to finish second out of three teams.