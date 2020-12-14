Center Point-Urbana wrestling played host to East Buchanan, Independence and North Fayette Valley on Thursday, finishing 1-2 as a team.
“All the kids wrestled hard and I’m proud of them,” coach Matt Grennan said. “We faced some tough lineups and had an overall good night.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened with a conference matchup with Indee, who wasted little time in grabbing a significant lead from their hosts. All but one match was decided by fall, with senior Cole Whitehead pinning his man at 120 lbs in the first period, junior Ryan Barth at 138 lbs and senior Kaden Neal at 285. Eight pins by the Mustangs would spell out a 63-18 loss for the Stormin’ Pointers.
“Indee has got a tough lineup,” Grennan said. “This was a good look ahead to tournaments we’ll see them again at. Facing teams like this shows us maybe some areas to keep working on.”
CPU would receive three forfeits against North Fayette Valley, but even those easy points could not overcome six pins by the Hawks in a 36-32 loss. Whitehead dominated his match for a 15-0 tech fall and Barth a 7-5 decision to go along with senior Dylan Griswold’s pin at 145 lbs.
“There were several swing matches we were leading in and ended up going the other way,” Grennan said. “Two matches was enough to decide this dual.”
CPU would get its win over East Buc 60-18 behind three forfeits and six pins. Getting falls were sophomore Brody Berninghaus at 126, Barth at 138 lbs, Griswold at 145 lbs, junior Collin Hoskins at 170 in the first period, senior Henry Hingst at 195 lbs, and Whitehead at 120 lbs in the first period.
“East Buc was missing a few wrestlers, so we took advantage of that,” Grennan said. “There’s something to be learned from wins or losses. We’ll just keep working hard in practice and be ready for the season.
The Stormin’ Pointers will travel to Williamsburg on Thursday to face the host Raiders and Clear Creek-Amana. A tournament at North Linn scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled and CPU will not have any duals or meets before winter break.