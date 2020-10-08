Benton volleyball’s final home game of the season saw the Bobcats welcome Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday as the Stormin’ Pointers swept their hosts to even their final conference record 3-3.
“Benton players are always fighters,” CPU coach Michelle Halac said. “We know they’re going to get after it defensively and fight for each point. They can come back and are not just going to give in. We had to be ready for that.”
CPU came out with a balanced attack as they took the first set 25-13 and stayed in control through the entire match, taking the second and third sets 25-18 apiece. The Stormin’ Pointers were dominant defensively as they finished with 13 blocks and 66 digs in three sets.
“We knew [CPU] had height and had some decent players,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “We had to go quick against their defense and we did not accomplish that tonight.”
CPU junior Sophie Gaffney led the Stormin’ Pointers with 10 kills and five blocks. Senior Katie Droste had seven kills, 16 digs and went 12 of 12 serving. Junior Kylie Henry had six blocks while seniors Claire Neighbor and Terra Fink each had five kills. Senior Ella Casey tallied 29 assists and 12 digs while junior libero Tallie Kohl had 11 digs.
“We really want to make sure that we're playing with energy, movement and just having fun,” Halac said. “We had spurts here and there we didn’t have that energy, but overall we did a great job tonight. Tallie has done a great job of improving on the little things we needed. She watches that ball all the way in, keeps her platform low, and has great movement on the court. Everyone in the back row really complements each other.”
Benton was led by junior Grace Embretson with 14 kills, eight digs and six assists. Sophomore Addison Phillips had four kills, five digs and went six of seven serving. Sophomore libero Olivia Janss led the Bobcats with nine digs in the loss.”
“We made adjustments with our setter on the opposite side, which worked for a while,” Embretson said. “We weren't hitting hard enough to make a dent in what they were doing. I just want to see aggressive play. Leave everything on the court. That way, you know you’ve done everything you could, win or lose.”
Benton faced Independence Thursday to end conference play, but for CPU this matchup was their final WaMaC West game of the season, finishing at .500.
“We would have liked to have finished better, but we started a little rough,” Halac said. “Now we are finishing our year strong and battling each game we get. Yes, we hoped to compete for another conference championship, but we’re happy to be 3-3 in this conference.”
CPU will host Benton, Solon and North Cedar this weekend in Center Point for a small tournament. Pool play for the WaMaC tournament will be held on Monday with a location to be determined.