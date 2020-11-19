High school dance programs were hardly immune from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as schools reopened in August. While dance teams such as Center Point-Urbana’s program were allowed to practice and perform at the high school level, things certainly look different this season.
“We had no idea if we were even going to have dance this year for a while,” Center Point-Urbana senior Emma Upah said. “We planned on going to three competitions this season, one of which fully got canceled and then one went virtual. State was always something we weren’t sure would happen.”
There are two different State dance competitions in Iowa. Normally in October, dance soloists compete in a separate competition before Iowa high school teams take over Des Moines’s Wells Fargo Arena for one of the largest dance competitions in the country. This year, both competitions were rolled into one.
“It's not necessarily a bad kind of different,” coach Emily Turnis said. “It's kind of nice to have it all on the same day. However, we knew it would have to be a very busy day for us between soloists and our team performances.”
Four dancers this season stepped up to take on solos this season. Upah has been dancing since she was two years old, but this is the senior dance captain’s first time performing a solo in a competition. She has had friends compete in solos in the past, prompting her to go out this year.
“My friends have told me the journey is fun,” Upah said. “They told me it’s not about how you place, but having fun with it and learning what you can do by yourself.”
Upah chose to do a lyrical to British rock band Amber Run’s “I Found”. Tunis developed the choreography for Upah, but the choice and style was Upah’s alone and she felt the style suited her strengths as a dancer.
“She asked me how I felt about the choreography and if it worked with how I like to dance,” Upah said. “The song is about finding love and is a very fierce piece. There’s no smiling. I had to be intense for the whole song.”
CPU junior Maura Rauch took a different approach to her lyrical performance of “Saturn” by Sleeping at Last. This was also her first time performing a solo at State. She picked the song for it’s beauty and message of looking at the world in a different view. The choreography was done by a friend of her sister in Florida and Rauch had to learn the dance videos rather than in person.
“It was kind of stressful in the beginning,” Rauch said. “I couldn’t really ask her for help like I would in person. I feel it was a nice chance to push myself a little further with how I could learn choreography and how fast I could learn it.”
Seniors Isabel Kreel and Lauren Paine also took on solos this season. Paine was unfortunately not able to perform at State this year, but Turnis had recorded her performance and submitted it virtually for consideration. Rauch performed in front of judges on Tuesday and felt confident about her solo afterwards.
“I was really nervous about it since I’ve never done anything like it,” Rauch said. “When I got one stage, I just got out there and did my own thing. I wanted the judges to feel the emotion in the performance.”
But the girls will not know their results until December 5, which was a bit disappointing to Rauch. She understands the circumstances make it hard for judges to go through all the material in a quick fashion. The soloists have been working their pieces for awhile now, sometimes in the gym at the same time while giving each other distance. Upah stated each of the girls supported each other through the unusual dance season with a “can do” attitude.
“We convinced Lauren to do it because we wanted her to step out of her box and just express herself more,” Upah said. “We're there to cheer each other on and just make sure each and every one of us do the best we can. It was never about beating each other in the solo competition.”
Rauch stated if 2020 has taught her anything, it was to “roll with the punch”, and that is exactly what she decided to do with dance this season.
“A lot of things changed throughout the season, like competition getting canceled and moving to virtual,” Rauch said. “It’s about rolling with what you’re given and making the best out of it.”