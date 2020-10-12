Having both your regular setters out for your own home invitational is not ideal, but Center Point-Urbana volleyball came out 1-2 amid several close games.
The Stormin’ Pointers looked to senior Katie Droste, their season leader in kills, and junior defensive specialist Keely Franck to fill in setting duties. Their first game of the morning happened to be a familiar opponent in Benton, who CPU swept in Van Horne four day prior.
“We knew this would be a different match than earlier in the week,” coach Michelle Halac said. “Benton goes for everything defensively. We couldn’t look past them just because we had the win over them, because we were a different team for this tournament.”
CPU struggled early as Benton took the first set 21-18 before the Stormin’ Pointers returned to form in the second set 21-12. A close third set followed as CPU held on for a 18-16 win.
“Katie and Keely are both experienced players who have a good feeling for the game,” Halac said. “We only had one practice with them setting, so there were struggles. Even with our usual setters, they have sets that aren’t right. They hung in and learned through these matches.”
The Stormin’ Pointers would fall to North Cedar and Solon (21-18, 22-20) in their next two games.
“I feel we could have won that game against North Cedar,” Halac said. “We’ve faced Solon twice this season and we know how tough they play us. I’m pleased with how we continued to play in that game and came up short by only five points.”
CPU competed against Maquoketa and Beckman in WaMaC pool play on Monday to determine their placing for the WaMaC tournament on Thursday. The Stormin’ Pointers are 11-14 as of publication.