Before heading off for winter break, Center Point-Urbana girls basketball closed out 2020 with a 56-43 win over rival Benton at home behind a strong rebounding effort.
“We knew to keep Benton from penetrating and kicking out to their three point shooters,” CPU coach Philip Klett said. “I think we did a great job of that at times and covered up the three point line well. They are a well-coached team and we were glad we came out with a win.”
While Benton would take a slight 10-9 advantage after one quarter, CPU used its size inside with junior Ryley Goebel to score or also kick out for a better shot. The Stormin’ Pointers held the Bobcats to eight points in the second quarter while grabbing a 26-18 lead at halftime.
“The first quarter, [Benton] made threes, but we improved defensively and closed that down,” Klett said. “ Offensively, we kept plugging away and got some buckets when we needed them.”
Benton would not go away quietly, getting the score back down to three in the second half. While CPU struggled with the outside shooting (2/11), they punished the Bobcats inside and hit 12 of 16 free throws to grab a solid lead back.
Freshman McKenna Kramer led the Bobcats with 16 points (4/7 threes), with sophomore Jenna Twedt tallying eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Freshman Emma Townsley had eight points, four rebounds and two steals.
CPU was led by a double-double from junior Ryley Goebel with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and five blocks. Sophomore Ryanne Hansen had 11 points and three assists. Sophomore Laine Hadsall finished with six points.
“Each player is figuring out where they fit in this group,” Klett said. “We’ve been lucky to have some good games before Christmas that we’ve learned from. I think we’ll be clicking better together after break.”
The Stormin’ Pointers will be back on the court on January 2 at Grinnell. Their season will remain on the road at Williamsburg on January 8 and at Vinton-Shellsburg on January 15.