The Little Mermaid will be presented by the drama students at Center Point-Urbana High School this weekend, bringing the music and beloved characters of Hans Christian Anderson’s tale out from the ocean and on to the middle school stage.
“We have never performed a Disney show before for our musical,” Director DeEtta Andersen said. “They require lots of costumes that are out of this world thanks to Mr. Bieber, who co-directs and does tons of costume production.”
The story follows Princess Ariel along with her friend Flounder, Sebastian and love-interest Prince Eric as the overcome Ursuala’s schemes to rule the seas. Cast members are dressed in full costumes, flippers and all, for a performance on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
When it comes to planning musicals, Anderson stated she always thinks about the current and incoming vocal talent. While typically the musical does not draw enough guys to audition, this year had many male voices out.
“We think about students' vocal ranges and their past leadership on stage when we cast a show,” Anderson said. “We look for students who are responsible, take direction well, and are punctual.”
Among the cast this year are sophomore Charlee Steinke as one of Ariel’s older sisters, who is jealous of her singing voice. The tension is only helped by their father having favoritism for Ariel among the sisters, a storyline played up more in the musical than compared to the Disney Movie. In addition to her acting, Steinke also helped choreograph the show.
“Everyone knows the show and how fun the story is,” Steinke said. “It puts a smile on your face. Our talent in this cast really brings these characters to life.”
Sophomore Sam Opfer plays Chef Louie in what he called a “classic” everyone from kids to adults will enjoy this weekend. COVID-19 has had an impact in the rehearsal and production, according to Opfer. The students have worn masks at rehearsals and groups spent limited time rehearsing lines with each other during practice. While dress rehearsals have brought more students on to the stage, Anderson and the cast are confident they have maintained social distancing when possible.
“We’ve been conscious about it,” Opfer said. “It was fun to see the full show come together through practices even with things being a bit different this year.”
Audience members will be asked to distance during the two shows and recommended to wear masks. While this year’s musical does have different guidelines for its audience, Anderson hopes that will not affect interest in the production her students have worked hard to create.
“I think people of all ages will enjoy this show as it is colorful, musical, and funny. Little kids will love the prince and princess aspect,” Anderson said. “We have a creative and energetic cast this fall who work well together and have fun together. These are traits that make a great cast.”