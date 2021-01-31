Senior Night for Center Point-Urbana girls basketball came down to the wire, yet three seniors walked out with a 53-52 win on Friday over Williamsburg to remain in the race for the WaMaC West title.
“[Williamsburg] has a couple of girls that can really shoot the ball, others who are very athletic and they can work the ball inside,” coach Philip Klett said. “They are a handful to prepare for and can be a dangerous team.”
CPU was down a couple of key rotation players due to quarantine and depth was a concern throughout the game. The Raiders would take an early 11-1 lead and put up 23 points in the first quarter alone. CPU would match Williamsburg with 12 points in the second quarter, but found themselves trailing 35-29.
But the Stormin’ Pointers defense revved up starting in the second quarter, allowing CPU to narrow the Raiders’ lead in the third and fourth quarters. Their first lead of the game came in the last minutes, but Williamsburg had the final shot down one. A wide open three would not fall and CPU escaped by the skin of their teeth.
“It wasn’t the start we wanted, but we were able to hold Williamsburg to 29 through three quarters,” Klett said. “We just kept chipping away and took over that lead. We gave them that opportunity for that final shot and luckily for us they missed.”
Junior Ryley Goebel led the Stormin’ Pointers with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Senior Emma DeSmet finished with nine points and five rebounds, followed by senior Claire Neighbor with seven points, five rebounds and four assists. Senior Sierra Davis joined DeSmet and Neighbor in the starting lineup and had two points and two steals.
“All three of these seniors have stuck around our program all four years and all contribute greatly to our practices,” Klett said. “They’ve been waiting for their turn a couple of years and now are each having a great year. Each are great leaders for our younger girls.”
CPU’s Saturday game hosting Marion was cancelled due to weather. The Stormin’ Pointers will next host Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday, hoping to avenge a 38-34 loss in Vinton. CPU will travel to Independence on Thursday and Clear Creek-Amana on Friday, ending their regular season hosting Beckman Catholic on February 9.