Center Point-Urbana cross country took on some of toughest competition in the entire state at the Steve Johnson Invite at Wartburg College in Waverly on Saturday, facing off against larger schools and highly rated individual runners.
“Our goal going in was to take advantage of the great competition that was there and just improve our individual times,” coach Amy Poduska said. “We want to be more relaxed when we’re running against good competition ahead of the end of the season.”
The CPU girls finished 14th overall as among one of the smallest teams in the 18-school field. Junior Kay Fett finished 24th overall with a time of 19:30, followed by junior Kora Katcher in 40th with a time of 20:05, freshman Emma Wilkerson in 61st with a time of 20:50, junior Leah Taylor in 111th with a time of 23:33, and freshman Kylie Lewis in 119th with a time of 24:38.
“Kay ran her fastest time since State last season, so she’s back near her personal best again,” Poduska said. “Emma had been out for two week and ran her best time since the Oelwein meet, which isn’t a true 5K and it shows her improvement running on a much more difficult course. We had several girls run varsity, including Kylie, who had not run varsity this season and really competed.”
The boys field was even more crowded as 19 schools competed as CPU placed 11th overall as a team. Senior Luke Post finished 17th overall with a time of 15:55 and junior Eli Larson 19th with a time of 15:56. Senior Mason Bach finished 39th with a time of 16:22, followed by junior Carter Kirtz in 104th with a time of 17:38 and senior Cole Whitehead in 107th with a time of 17:47.
“Overall as a squad, they're just growing so much and getting so much faster,” Poduska said. “The kids really seem to be responding to training and times are dropping. We had two runners post under 16 times. If they take care of business and relax while they run as fast as they can. they're going to do very well.”
CPU will have one final meet on Tuesday at West Delaware before the WaMaC Conference Meet on October 15. The State Qualifying meet will be held on October 21 at a location to be determined.